Pretty much all of your favorite entertainers will be featured in one global special on Saturday, as they celebrate the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's One World: Together at Home extravaganza will feature performances and celebrity appearances, as well as messages from real doctors, nurses, and families around the world.

The full lineup

Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Lizzo are collaborating with WHO and Global Citizen for the televised special. Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonder, were announced as performers on April 6. David Beckham, Kerry Washington, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are listed among the speakers.

New performers were added later, like the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Usher, and Celine Dion. Lupita Nyong'o, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, and also joined the lineup.

The two-hour special will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, with a little help from their friends at Sesame Street.

Leading up to the broadcast, there will be a six-hour streamed event, curated from around the world. It will include performances from popular American entertainers like Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, and Maren Morris, along with appearances from stars like Lili Reinhart and Samuel L. Jackson.

Global talent appearing on the streamed event include Hozier, Lang Lang, Jacky Cheung, James McAvoy, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, SuperM, and Burna Boy.

When and where to watch the special

One World: Together at Home airs Saturday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, appearing on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, the CW, iHeartMedia, the Roku Channel, and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19. Additional international broadcasters include AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

The digital stream will begin at 2 p.m. ET/PT and will be available on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube, and the Roku Channel.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

