Amazon is streaming Kanye West and Drake's benefit concert for free tonight — here's how to watch
After surprisingly putting their alleged feud behind them, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Drake further astonished the music world by announcing in November that they're joining forces to perform at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert. Aiming to "raise awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform," the event is Ye's first headlining concert in five years, with Drake as the special guest.
Although the concert is taking place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, viewers will also be able to watch it live for free tonight (Thursday, Dec. 9) on Amazon Prime Video, after Amazon nabbed exclusive rights to stream the concert. Starting at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET, you can stream the concert on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Amazon's Music's channel on Twitch, the Amazon-owned platform without cost.
Stream it! "Free Larry Hoover" Benefit Concert on Prime Video at amazon.com, on Amazon Music, and twitch.tv
IMAX will also live stream the benefit concert in select theaters across the United States in an exclusive, one-night-only IMAX Live event. Prime Video members will, however, be able to rewatch the concert on-demand exclusively on the Amazon-owned platform, and if you don't have a Prime Video membership, it's included in your Amazon Prime subscription, or can be purchased separately for $8.99 per month.
"We're extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.
"Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we're excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert," added Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B at Amazon Music. "We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality — this concert is just the latest example."
