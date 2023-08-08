The Migos rapper praised the Oscar-winner for appearing in his and Cardi B's 'Jealousy' video.

Offset declares something we can all agree on: 'Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one'

Jamie Lee Curtis: Oscar winner. Video vixen. Real one.

Offset is praising Curtis after she made a cameo in his and wife Cardi B's "Jealousy" video. In an interview with Good Morning America, the Migos rapper recalls just how that cameo happened.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Offset Jamie Lee Curtis and Offset | Credit: Offset/ Instagram

"Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one," Offset said (via PEOPLE). "So, how that happened is I DM'd Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, 'Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.'"

"She wrote me back so quickly. She was like, 'Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me,'" he continued. "That's how I knew she was cool."

Offset contacted Curtis after she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Everything, Everywhere All At Once. The new friends exchanged numbers, and Offset said the always-game actress "was ready to do it."

In the video, posted to Curtis and Offset's Instagram, Curtis stars as a reporter grilling Offset, who is feeling his full James Brown 1988 "Living in America!" interview fantasy, about cheating allegations the rapper made against Cardi in a since-deleted Instagram post from June.

"Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B," Curtis says in the video. After Offset replies with a nonsensical "Haaaaaaa," she realizes, "Okay, you're not going to answer my f---ing question are you?"

Sure isn't, JLC, but Offset did plug the release of the full "Jealousy" music video, which features another beloved character actress, Taraji P. Henson.