H.E.R. and Kehlani almost played in a band with Zendaya

H.E.R. had some serious musical credits as a kid — including playing in a band with some people who also went on to achieve great success.

The Oscar winner revealed that when she was really young, she performed in a band called Poplyfe with Dylan Wiggins, the son of D'wayne Wiggins from Tony! Toni! Toné!.

"Kehlani was actually in our band. We all used to sing together. Zendaya was going to be in it at one point. But yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together," H.E.R. said on The Carlos Watson Show recently.

The group even competed on season 6 of America's Got Talent and finished in fourth place.

H.E.R. recently won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her track "Fight For You" from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She also garnered two Grammys earlier this year: Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagine."

Almost being in a band with Zendaya isn't the only fun fact about H.E.R. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, appeared on the Today Show at just 10 years old to perform an Alicia Keys song.