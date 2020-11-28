Heart's Ann Wilson says a biopic written and directed by Carrie Brownstein is in the works

"These Dreams" of a Heart biopic might be coming to fruition.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s Volume West, Heart's lead singer Ann Wilson revealed that a film about the band is in the works at Amazon, with Wilson's fellow musician and Seattle native Carrie Brownstein writing and directing.

"I saw the first draft of the script, it's really cool," Wilson said, adding that Brownstein is working with producer Lynda Obst (Sleepless in Seattle, Interstellar) on the project. "The script started in childhood and ended up in the '90s."

Representatives for Amazon and Brownstein did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the film's development, according to Wilson, casting is already underway. The musician noted that "a few actresses have come forward" about playing her and her bandmate and sister, Nancy Wilson, but "no one that's right."

"Anne Hathaway came forward [to play Ann], but I don’t think she’s exactly right for it," Wilson added.

Heart first rose to fame in the mid-1970s with hit singles including "Magic Man," "Crazy on You," and "Barracuda," later mounting a comeback in the mid-1980s. The Wilson sisters led the band as its vocalists and primary songwriters, making Heart one of the first hard rock groups fronted by women.

Brownstein, meanwhile, is known as a founding member of the riot grrrl group Sleater-Kinney, and later moved into acting with IFC's sketch comedy series Portlandia, among other credits. This biopic would mark Brownstein's feature directorial debut; she previously helmed episodes of Portlandia, Search Party, A.P. Bio, and HBO's Mrs. Fletcher.

