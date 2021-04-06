Church has always been vocal about his stance on various issues, from legalizing marijuana (his label at the time initially discouraged him from releasing his 2010 single, "Smoke a Little Smoke") to gun control (he supports the Second Amendment, but criticized the NRA and called for stricter measures in the wake of the Route 91 shooting) to presidential elections (Church didn't vote in 2016 and says he generally hates all politicians). "Country Song," which was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at this year's Grammys, coincides not only with one of the most furious and transformative periods in American history, but his own reckoning within it. When the NFL invited him to sing the National Anthem alongside Jazmine Sullivan at Super Bowl LV, he did so as a gesture of national unity and a direct refutation of the Capitol siege of January 6. He also believes that calls for change regarding the racist and sexist power structures of country music — "the format," as he refers to it — are necessary and integral to the progression of the genre.