Hear the pulsating first single from Selena Quintanilla's upcoming posthumous album 

Fans of Selena Quintanilla can now enjoy a new version of one of her earlier recordings ahead of the release of her upcoming posthumous album.

The late Tejano singer's "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" has been remixed as the first single from her forthcoming record Moonchild Mixes. This marks the third version of the track, which was recorded in 1987, to be released. Written by Ricky Vela, who was an original member of the star's group Selena y Los Dinos, the song is produced by her brother, A.B. Quintanilla.

The reworked music comes 27 years after her tragic death. Known for her dynamic stage presence, the performer was one of the biggest rising talents in music before her death on March 31, 1995. The Grammy winner was gunned down by former fan club president Yolanda Saldívar at the Days Inn hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was 23 years old.

Selena Fans of Selena Quintanilla can now enjoy a new version of one of her earlier recordings ahead of the release of her upcoming posthumous album. | Credit: Pam Francis/Getty Images

The star was in the process of recording her English-language album at the time of her death. Months after her passing, in June of 1995, Dreaming of You was released by EMI records containing both English and Spanish language recordings. It was an immediate success, with the title track with songs such as "I Could Fall in Love" and "Tú Sólo Tú" climbing the charts. The tracks from Dreaming of You generated an even larger fan base with the release of Selena: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack two years later.

Her legacy has continued to live on for almost three decades in music, film, and television. The 1997 film Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez as the beloved Mexican-American artist, retains its own legacy, with Lopez recently celebrating its 25th anniversary. Just last year the film was added to the Library of Congress as a "culturally, historically, or aesthetically" significant work of art. Her story was also recently brought to life in Selena: The Series for Netflix in 2020, with Christian Serratos taking on the titular role.

During an interview with ABC News last week, Selena's siblings Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla spoke about her lasting impact, noting how the reimagined music offers a chance for new generations to discover her.

Selena Selena performing in concert in 1995 | Credit: Arlene Richie/Getty

"The younger generation are discovering her and they're searching her and they want to know more about her," Suzette shared. "So that's why we felt it was really important to ... breathe new life into this old music, and have it created new for the newer generation."

Released by the Quintanilla family and Warner Music Latina, the 13-track album is set to debut on Aug. 23.

