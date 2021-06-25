Hear Barbra Streisand sing 'Rainbow Connection' with Kermit the Frog

This one's for all the lovers and dreamers and me.

Two lights that shine as one… Barbra Streisand and Kermit the Frog are evergreen.

Two 1970s (and let's be honest, eternal) icons have finally united. On Friday, Streisand dropped a new track off her forthcoming album, Release Me 2, a duet between her and Kermit the Frog on "The Rainbow Connection."

The song takes Kermit's vocals, as voiced by Muppet's creator Jim Henson, and pairs them with Streisand's recording. Streisand originally recorded a solo version of the song in 1979 for her album Wet. She was the first artist to cover the Oscar-nominated ballad, which was originally written and recorded for 1979's The Muppet Movie.

Streisand ended up cutting the song from her album due to lack of space on the vinyl LP alongside her duet with Donna Summer, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)."

While selecting tracks for Release Me 2, Streisand had an idea to create a virtual duet by uniting her 1979 vocal with Kermit's original rendition.

"The opportunity to duet with a legend like Kermit was irresistible," Streisand said in a statement. "I think of him as ageless and ever-GREEN!"

Listen to the clip above for more. Release Me 2 debuts Aug. 6.