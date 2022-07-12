Amazon Prime Day has the headphone deals you won't want to miss
If you've been putting off shopping for new tech for a while because of too-high prices, now's the perfect time to click "add to cart." Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, taking place over the course of the next 48 hours and featuring huge deals on tons of products, including plenty of gadgets.
Currently, the retailer is offering big sales on TVs, laptops, video game consoles, and much more — including high-quality music accessories. There are dozens of top-rated headphones on sale for Amazon Prime Day right now, and they come from popular brands like Bose, Sony, Beats, and Apple.
If you know you want a new pair but aren't sure where to start in terms of shopping, don't worry — we've got you totally covered. To help you sort through the various options, we've rounded up some of the very best headphone deals happening on Amazon Prime Day, categorized by brand and with plenty of details on what sets these pairs apart. Also, every item on our list isn't just on sale for a discount but has also earned numerous five-star ratings from buyers, so you know you'll be getting top-tier items at way lower prices than you'd normally pay.
Take some time to peruse the different deals, but once you find a pair you like, don't wait too long before finalizing your purchase, as Prime Day sales sadly only last through tomorrow. We recommend taking advantage of the major savings on these headphones while you can, and get excited for all the music you're soon going to be listening to in total comfort and with pitch-perfect sound quality.
Best Sony headphone deals
Several great pairs of Sony headphones are on sale this Amazon Prime Day for way lower prices than usual. One of our favorite picks is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, costing just $228 and featuring up to 30 hours of battery life and sensitive speak-to-chat technology to keep volume low during outside conversations. If you prefer in-ear earbuds, though, there's the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $58, which boasts super clear call quality, 10 hours of battery life, a durable water-resistant exterior, and customizable sound levels through an app on your phone.
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, $228 (orig. $348)
- Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones, $58 (orig. $98)
- Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Canceling Headphones, $124 (orig. $249.99)
- Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $68 (orig. $148)
Best Beats headphone deals
Beats is one of the leading headphone brands on the market, and you can choose from two high-level accessories this Amazon Prime Day. First, there's the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which come in three colors and can manage a whopping 40+ hours of battery life, all for $150. Want to customize your sound more? Then consider the equally great Beats Studio Noise-Cancelling Earbuds at $120, popular for their comfort, style, and two distinct listening modes (active noise canceling and transparency mode) that work for different situations and preferences.
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $149.88 (orig. $199.95)
- Beats Studio Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, $119.99 (orig. $149.95)
Best Apple headphone deals
Whether you currently have a pair of Airpods that you're trying to replace or are considering picking up a pair for the very first time, take a look at the Apple deals for Amazon Prime Day. For a relatively inexpensive version, check out the second generation Airpods at $90, but if you want something a bit more luxurious, go with the Apple Airpods Pro, which is 32 percent off right now, features powerful noise cancellation tech, and comes with three sizes of silicone tips to help you find a comfortable fit.
- Apple Airpods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple Airpods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
Best Bose headphone deals
For Bose fans, there are several great picks on sale for Prime Day, including the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones for $229. They are a must-have for audio aficionados and feature 42 hours of battery life, high-fidelity audio, two levels of noise cancelation, and adjustable bass levels. Looking for something to wear while exercising? Then consider the Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds, which are sweat- and weather-resistant and stay comfortably in place. Five-star reviewers say the earbuds have the "best sound quality" and love them so much that they're buying multiple pairs.
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $229 (orig. $329)
- Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (orig. $179)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds, $179 (orig. $279)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds, $99 (orig. $129)
Best Samsung headphone deals
Samsung has two versions of its popular Galaxy Buds at discounted prices right now. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro includes voice detection and touch controls, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 comes in four cool colors and costs $40 less.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $109.99 (orig. $149.99)
Best Skullcandy headphone deals
Love Skullcandy products? Check out one of these deals from the brand, such as the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are $50 off and boast up to 41 hours of battery life! For a cheaper option, you can grab a pair of the hugely popular Dime True Wireless Earbuds for just $20.
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds, $19.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $79.99 (orig. $104.99)
More headphone deals
Several other brands have headphones on sale for Prime Day, too, including top names like JBL and Marshall. Consider grabbing the latter brand's Major IV Headphones for 33 percent off. Shoppers say they deliver "crisp and clear" audio that's "perfect" for watching movies. But if you prefer something more customizable, JBL offers its powerful 225TWS Wireless Headphones in seven colors for less than $100. Plus, you can choose to use one or two earbuds at a time thanks to dual connect technology.
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $79.95 (orig. $99.95)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Open Back Headphones, $179.99 (orig. $199.95)
- Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
