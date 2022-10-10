20 major headphone deals you can get during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, including Apple, Bose, and more
Fall has been underway for a few weeks now, so that means it's a prime time to get started on all your holiday shopping, to get ahead of the rush. Luckily, if you're not sure where to start, Amazon is hosting its first-ever Prime Access Sale, featuring major deals on thousands of top-rated items in all different categories, including sought-after tech like headphones.
This two-day sales event, similar to Prime Day, is taking place Oct. 11 and 12 and highlights limited-time deals ahead of the official start of the holiday shopping season: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Prime Early Access Sale includes tons of savings in just about every category, such as fashion, home, and, as mentioned, plenty of tech. There are televisions, laptops, video games and accessories, and tablets from many top-name brands on sale during the event, as well as dozens of pairs of high-quality headphones from Apple, Bose, Sony, and other popular brands.
Most of the deals offered during this shopping event will be available only to Prime members, so if you don't already have an Amazon Prime Account, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now, and really get a chance to take advantage of all the deals. Plus, with a Prime membership, you'll get two-day shipping, so most anything you order will be at your doorstep a lot quicker, along with other perks, like access to Prime video and music.
For shoppers looking specifically for headphones, though, you can check out our list below, as we've rounded up 20 of the best headphone deals live right now that are being offered during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Some especially noteworthy options include the hugely popular Apple AirPods Pro, on sale for $170, and Bose's Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, going for $149.
Read on for more of our standout headphone deals happening during Amazon's Prime Day-like sales event, so you can stock up on best-selling and highly popular tech accessories before the holidays roll around in just a few months' time.
Best Deals on Sony Headphones
- Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Canceling Headphones, $198 (orig. $249.99)
- Sony MDREX155AP In-Ear Headphones with Mic, $18 (orig. $29.99)
- Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Wireless Sports Earbuds, $54.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Sony WHXB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones, $99 (orig. $129.99)
If Sony is your go-to for headphones, you're going to want to scope out these deals. For just $18, you can snag these classic in-ear headphones that feature a microphone and smartphone playback control. The secure-fitting silicone earbuds have a nearly four-foot long wire, and, as one five-star reviewer who is a longtime fan of Sony products described, "The sound quality of these earbuds can't be beaten." They added, "The experience of listening to music, audiobooks, or white noise when I sleep is good. The bass is solid and the treble is clear."
Some people prefer over-ear headphones rather than earbuds, though, and right now, you can also check out Sony's extra bass noise-canceling headset, coming in at just under $200. The Bluetooth headphones charge up quickly — just 10 minutes and you'll get four and a half hours of playtime if you're in a hurry and don't have time for a full charge, and they're Google Assistant and Alexa compatible. They come in a carrying case for easy traveling and are available in black and blue. Most importantly, the headset features feedforward and feedback mics on each side, allowing for a true noise-canceling experience, something one shopper, who works in a noisy office, says really does work.
"I bought these to wear at work when I need to focus. I'm in a cube and it's hard to concentrate when I can hear everything going on around me. When I turn the noise canceling feature on, I can't hear any of it, [and] the difference is really amazing," they explained. They also shared that the headphones' "ambient sound setting is nice too."
Another recent shopper called the noise-canceling feature "excellent," noting that, unlike other brands' headphones, these "actually give me [peace and] quiet without making me feel like my ears are under pressure."
Best Deals on Apple Headphones
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17.68 (orig. $29)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $479 (orig. $549)
For shoppers who are loyal to Apple (or who just want to check out the brand's Prime Early Access Sale deals), we've got a few great options for you, too.
Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall are the second-generation AirPods, which you can snag for $90. These AirPods have a wireless design, fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tappable controls, and in-case charging. Plus, they last for up to five hours on a single charge, and the AirPods case offers an additional 24 hours of power. It's really no wonder these earbuds have racked up more than 474,000 perfect ratings from shoppers.
Also marked down are the AirPods Pro, the popular AirPods newer model, currently going for $170, a nice discount compared to its usual price tag of $249. The wireless earbuds have additional features compared to the second-generation AirPods such as noise-canceling tech, a sweat- and water-resistant design, and a more customizable fit thanks to the silicone tips that come with them. One five-star reviewer highlighted the AirPods Pro's transparency mode, in particular, raving about how it "beautifully mixes the original sound source (music, podcast, etc) with the sound of your own breath and the outside world."
But if you're looking for something simpler, you can still snap up Apple's classic wired EarPods, complete with a lightning connector, for just $18. "These work great and the microphone makes taking calls easy," a recent reviewer shared.
Best Deals on Bose Headphones
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, $149 (orig. $229)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $314.95 (orig. $349)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, $324.99 (orig. $350)
Love all things Bose? Well, then you'll be happy to know that Bose's SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II that have up to 15 hours of use before needing a charge are $80 off. The wireless headphones provide a deep, immersive sound when listening to music and a clear, natural sound when using them to make a call, even in windy or noisy environments, according to the brand. Plus, you can easily switch between two connected Bluetooth devices, like a smartphone and a tablet. As one shopper explained, they're "super light and hyper comfortable; you can wear them all day no problem and your ears don't get hot."
Another solid over-ear option? The QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, which is marked down to $315. They feature three levels of noise cancellation for an overall better listening experience in any environment, a dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up, and easy Bluetooth pairing. Plus, you can use the Bose Connect app to adjust the level of noise cancellation, enable music sharing, manage Bluetooth connections, and more.
"The noise canceling is topnotch," said one recent buyer, adding, "also, the sound quality and bass is amazing."
Best Deals on Samsung Headphones
- Samsung E0-1C100BBEGUS Corded Type-C Earphones, $17.49 (orig. $29.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
Samsung fans, this one is for you. The brand's top-rated Galaxy Buds, a.k.a. its wireless earbuds, are on sale for 41 percent off, bringing the price to just $100. These earbuds come in five colors, including bronze, red, and black, have active noise cancellation you can turn on to block out background noise, and have a long-lasting battery life, complete with a case that doubles as a wireless charger. Shoppers have noted how easy it is to connect these headphones via Bluetooth, too.
You can also save big on the updated Pro version of the Galaxy Earbuds, which have crystal-clear sound quality. "Not only do these provide superior audio quality, [but] these buds can literally pick up sounds that I wasn't able to hear before in my older Galaxy Buds," wrote one reviewer.
Best Deals on JBL Headphones
- JBL Tune 770NC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, $99.88 (orig. $129.95)
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $79.95 (orig. $99.95)
- JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $99.95 (orig. $199.95)
Multiple pairs of JBL headphones are discounted for the Early Access Sale, including the brand's lightweight over-ear wireless headphones. The now-$100 headphones have a 35-hour battery life when they're in active noise-canceling mode, or a whopping 50 hours when active noise canceling is not on. They also have a compact, foldable design, which makes them easy to take on the go.
"The battery performance is seriously better than any other headphones I've used," raved one reviewer.
Prefer earbuds? Check out JBL's wireless earbuds for $20 less, and enjoy up to 25 hours of high-quality bass sound on a single charge. They have the power of Dual Connect too, which allows you to enjoy listening to music or make calls with either one or both buds. And as one shopper who called these earbuds "the best JBL yet" said, "the sound quality is phenomenal!"
Best Deals on Beats Headphones
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.95)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $229.99 (orig. $349.95)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $199.95 (orig. $249.95)
Last but not least, Beats has a few pairs of headphones on sale at the Prime Early Access Sale. You're sure to be a fan of the wireless on-ear pair that boasts 40 hours of listening time and is discounted to $100 right now. They have an adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups that are made for everyday use, and plenty of shoppers admit they do, in fact, use the headphones quite often.
"I use these every day, for about two hours while commuting and working out, and charge them once a month. No joke. They are THAT amazing," praised one five-star reviewer.
The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are 20 percent off right now and have adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks that will stay in place. They're sweat- and water-resistant too, making these an ideal pair of earbuds for a workout.
"I use these earbuds everywhere I go. Whether I'm driving, working around the house, or on my bike, they are secure and hold [well] in place. I never have to worry about them falling out of my ear," an enthused shopper shared.
The Prime Early Access Sale is only for two days, so you'll want to add the headphones you've had your eye on to your virtual cart now before they sell out.
Related content:
- Don't wait: Stock up on Funko Pops prior to Amazon's October Prime Day while they're up to 50 percent off
- 20 major headphone deals you can get during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, including Apple, Bose, and more
- You can save hundreds on popular TVs from Sony, Samsung, TCL, and more before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
- Amazon marked down laptops before its new Prime Early Access Sale starts, including a MacBook Pro for $400 off