Kiyoko’s relationship to her listeners is almost symbiotic — as a half-Japanese woman who made her first lesbian friend at the age of 22, they offer her a community she wasn’t able to find before. “I think if I had their support when I was younger, I would have loved myself harder,” she says. “Now, their support gets me through the challenging times.” While at home, she’ll often gloss through her fans’ tour memorabilia, despite finding that period of her life difficult in itself. “Tour was really hard for me — people glamorize it, but no one tells you how to withstand touring for an entire year. You go and then you crash and burn or you make your mistakes and you learn what to do and what not to do. The experience was really hard for me, but my fans got me through it and inspired me to keep going and I dream of those days now.”