Watch Harry Styles with his face full of juicy fruit in 'Watermelon Sugar' video

Harry Styles is wishing he was back on the beach surrounded by beautiful people, deliciously colorful fruits, and no coronavirus.

The singer released the music video for his song "Watermelon Sugar" on Monday, which he dedicated to touching. Directed by Bradley and Pablo, the video was shot in January on the shores of Malibu, California.

"Watermelon Sugar" is full of summer fun and naughty innuendo ahead of the season that will certainly see many remain under Safer at Home orders due to the pandemic. If fans can't rush to the sea to recreate this picnic anytime soon, at least they can live vicariously through Styles.

"DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME," Styles wrote via Twitter with a link to the cheeky video. "Practice social distancing. Watermelon Sugar Video Out Now."

The track is off Styles' second studio album Fine Line, which was released in December.

Before finding solo success, Styles was a member of British boy band One Direction from 2010 until 2016 when the group went on an indefinite hiatus. Before the global pandemic, there wast talk that Styles and his bandmates Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson would be putting the band back together to celebrate their 10th anniversary on July 23. No word yet as to what they have planned at present.