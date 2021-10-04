Harry Styles confirms the meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar,' and it's exactly what you think it is

Harry Styles is finally opening up about the real meaning behind his song "Watermelon Sugar" — the female orgasm.

Styles was performing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, and he teased out the meaning of the song, which last year became his first Hot 100 No. 1 solo single, before launching into the track onstage.

"This song is about — it doesn't really matter what it's about," Styles told the crowd, as captured in a fan video shared on social media.

Harry Styles Performs On His European Tour At AccorHotels Arena, Paris Harry Styles | Credit: Helene Marie Pambrun/Getty Images

"It's about — it's about, uh, the sweetness of life," he said to cheers from the audience. "Sing it for me."

Styles then let the crowd sing the first verse before making his grand reveal.

"It's also about the female orgasm," Styles said to more cheers. "But that's totally different. It's not really relevant."

Fans and critics had long correctly interpreted the meaning of the song, which opens with the following lyrics: "Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'/And it sounds just like a song/I want more berries and that summer feelin'/It's so wonderful and warm/ Breathe me in, breathe me out/I don't know if I could ever go without."

"Watermelon Sugar" is the second track on Styles' second album Fine Line.

Styles previously played coy about the song's meaning in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, who point-blank asked the former One-D star if it was about "the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure." Styles replied, "Is that what it's about? I don't know."