Harry Styles crafts Wall-E worthy love story in 'Satellite' music video

Spinning out, waiting for ya, to pull me in...

Thus goes the chorus of Harry Styles' "Satellite," the latest track off 2022 album Harry's House to get the music video treatment. Styles dropped the video on Wednesday, and it features a wistful story of unrequited love worthy of a Pixar film.

Beginning backstage at one of Styles' concerts, a tiny Roomba cleans the carpet and has their attention caught by a documentary about Curiosity, the Mars Rover that first landed on the planet in 2011.

The earthbound robot is mesmerized by Curiosity and the rover's lonely existence, immediately falling for the Mars inhabitant and attempting to make satellite contact with the rover. The roomba makes his way from the stage at one of Styles' concerts to the trash-strewn floors outside the Los Angeles' Kia Forum before traversing some of the most picturesque corners of the United States.

Ultimately, the robot comes to rest in a field near a satellite, where they reconnect with Styles. The two share a moment looking at the night sky, but after their cross-country journey the little robot dies, their battery drained. Only for the camera to reveal that they have made it to NASA, where contact with the Curiosity might be possible.

The story of search for connection in the universe and yearning for the person you're crushing on to take notice of you perfectly matches the lyrics to "Satellite." But it's also reminiscent of 2008's Wall-E in which the titular robot leads a lonely existence on an abandoned Earth, longing for a romantic connection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGZplqeIb3w&t=4s Harry Styles - Satellite (Official Video) Harry Styles and his robot pal in the music video for 'Satellite' | Credit: SME

Wall-E's understanding of love comes almost exclusively from a VHS tape of Hello, Dolly!, and the hand-holding between Cornelius (Michael Crawford) and Irene Molloy (Marianne McAndrew). He tries to re-enact the same ritual with EVE, another robot sent from space to search for signs of natural life on Earth.

Wall-E meets a similar fate to Styles' roomba, but a kiss from EVE is all it takes to bring his circuits back to life. So, instead of waiting for someone to pull you in, could someone kindly plug in this little robot?

Harry's House has marked quite the success for Styles. In addition to a surprise win for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since broken a slew of records. Its lead single, "As It Was," remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks and was Spotify's most-streamed song in 2022.