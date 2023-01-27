Watch Harry Styles rip a huge hole in his pants onstage in front of Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles is gonna need a lot of grapejuice to forget this moment.

The "As It Was" singer was performing his first concert of the year at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday when his brown leather trousers split at the crotch in front of a star-studded crowd that included his celebrity crush Jennifer Aniston.

The accident occurred when Styles slid down to his knees during the chorus of his song "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," per footage from the event shared online. When he suddenly felt his trousers give way, Styles' eyes widened and he grabbed the split fabric before shuffling to the other side of the stage.

Ever the performer, Styles simply laughed off the wardrobe malfunction by apologizing to fans and singing a few more songs with a pride flag wrapped around his waist.

While Styles is no stranger to splitting his pants during a performance, fans quickly began tweeting about how the moment must've been extra embarrassing given Aniston's attendance at the show. In fact, they even unofficially blamed Styles tripping while singing his 2019 hit "Adore You" on the Aniston Effect too.

Styles previously named the Friends star as his celebrity crush while playing a game of Burning Questions on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. The pair have been known to sport some of the same outfits throughout the last few years, with Aniston once jokingly writing on Instagram, "Just call me Harriet Styles."

To make matters worse, it wasn't just Aniston who saw the split in real time. Modern Family star Julie Bowen was there too, and she even came to the event with her own light up sign that read, "Harry I'm old but I know what I'm doing."

