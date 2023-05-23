Harry Styles reunites with grandma superfan who awarded him his Grammy

Reina Lafantaisie, the self-proclaimed Grammy Granny who awarded Harry Styles his Album of the Year award at the Grammys earlier this year, reunited with her favorite pop star.

The 78-year-old superfan attended Styles' concert in Coventry, England on Monday — wearing a shirt that read, "I gave Harry Styles a Grammy" — and documented the festivities on Instagram. Backstage, Lafantaisie posed for photos with Styles, who she said entered the room by singing Peaches & Herb's "Reunited."

Grammy Granny called Styles the "most caring, humble, and down to earth person" in her caption. "His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room! Let's all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his fans."

Lafantaisie first crossed paths with her favorite pop star at the 2023 Grammys back in February, where superfans of Album of the Year nominees were invited to the ceremony. Host Trevor Noah presented the award, but he bestowed the honor of announcing Styles as the winner to an enthusiastic Lafantaisie. On stage, Styles and Lafantaisie shared a hug before the singer celebrated his fellow nominees in his acceptance speech.

"I never dreamt that would happen," Lafantaisie told Entertainment Tonight of receiving the hug a few days after the ceremony. "But when he ran up the stairs and came directly at me and then he hugged me, it was a genuine, long hug. It was so great. And I hugged him back, of course, but in my mind, I was like, 'Does he have a grandma? He's missing his grandma.' He's so genuine and it's unreal."

Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, and superfan Reina Lafantaisie at the 2023 Grammys Harry Styles, Trevor Noah, and superfan Reina Lafantaisie at the 2023 Grammys | Credit: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

Grammy Granny, who generally wears glasses, also revealed that she did not have her eyewear that evening, which led to some anxieties about potential mishaps. "So when [Noah] gave me the envelope, I said, 'Oh my god, what if I get the wrong name? What if it's not him?'" she recalled. "In my heart, I wanted it to be him, and I'm squinting, trying to see the name, and finally, I see the 'Harry' there, and that's when I was like, 'Oh, my god!' In my mind, I had no doubt that he was going to win."

