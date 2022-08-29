A Harry Styles fan managed to catch the singer's attention the old-fashioned way — by pelting him with food.

While onstage as part of his month-long stint at New York's Madison Square Garden, the 28-year-old star was accosted by a pair of stale chicken nuggets.

The performer, who follows a plant-based lifestyle, playfully brought the concert to a halt to address the incident. While he applauded the concertgoer's "very interesting approach," he refused to entertain the crowd's chants for him to eat it.

Harry Styles was left giggling after a fan threw a CHICKEN NUGGET on-stage during his latest concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden Credit: IMP FEATURES/BACKGRID

"I don't eat chicken," he told them before tossing the first piece of chicken into the audience. He then picked up the second nugget, noting: "First of all, this is cold, and I'm assuming very old…"

After the fan requested Styles toss the offending snack back to them, he obliged but urged them not to eat it, but not for any dietary reasons.

"Don't eat it!" he ordered. "Don't go looking for it — we'll get you another nugget, okay? Fear not."

Styles is currently headlining a residency at the venue, where he's performing 15 shows. Saturday night, which was when the nugget-pelting occurred, marked the fifth day of gigs.

The remaining dates will take place on Sept. 1-3, while the rest will unfold between then and September 21. The Love On Tour will then continue throughout the U.S. with several dates in Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. He'll then take the show international with appearances in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.

The tour kicked off earlier this summer with a heartfelt moment in which Styles helped a fan come out.