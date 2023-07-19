The new visuals come more than a year after Styles and James Corden filmed a microbudget video for the Harry's House track.

Harry Styles walks a tightrope and gets shot out of a cannon in circus-themed 'Daylight' music video

Step right up, Harry Styles fans, because the English singer-songwriter has a new circus-themed music video for his song "Daylight."

Released Wednesday, the surprise video features Styles, 29, joining the circus and trying his hand at several different acts: riding a horse, walking an extremely high tightrope, and soaring through the air in a winged leotard after being shot out of a cannon.

This marks the second set of visuals for "Daylight," coming more than a year after Styles and James Corden shot a video for the song on a shoestring $300 budget as part of a Late Late Show segment. The song hails from Styles' third album, Harry's House.

In the latest installment of his newsletter, Stylse didn't offer a reason for the new video and simply said, "It's just a video. Just for you."

In addition to unveiling the new video (which you can watch above), the One Direction alum shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Instagram, including a snapshot of him dressed in his shimmering yellow ensemble prior to being ejected from the cannon.

Styles is of course no stranger to taking flight, having previously floated high above the sea in his 2017 video for "Sign of the Times." The "Daylight" drop also comes just two months after Styles released another out-of-this-world video — this one about adorable robots in love — for his song "Satellite."

The previous "Daylight" video with Corden, which the late-night host directed, features Styles similarly dressed in a clown ensemble before attending a party set in a group of fans' New York City apartment. Corden also dances alongside Styles on a rooftop while dressed in a full greenscreen suit.

