Despite starring in two of the year's most anticipated films, the pop star is in no rush to be a cinema mainstay.

Harry Styles says it will be 'a while' before he takes another film role

Harry Styles is headlining two highly anticipated movies this year, both of which will debut at some of the world's biggest film festivals. Last year, he debuted as Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an Eternals post-credits scene. There's even been rumors about him joining a future Star Wars project. But the star's first love remains his music.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the performer downplays his budding status as a screen sensation, implying he doesn't have a new acting venture lined up, not even one set in a galaxy far, far away.

"I don't imagine I'd do a movie for a while," he told the publication. He also dismissed talk of his involvement in Star Wars as untrue, noting, "That's the first I've heard of that. I'd imagine… false."

Styles will surely step in front of a camera again one day — his involvement in the MCU likely assures that — but for now he's embracing the creativity music affords, sharing that life on set requires a great deal of inactivity. "[W]hen you're making music, something's happening. It feels really creative, and it feeds stuff. A large part of acting is the doing nothing, waiting thing. Which if that's the worst part, then it's a pretty good job. But I don't find that section of it to be that fulfilling. I like doing it in the moment, but I don't think I'll do it a lot."

He doesn't rule out taking on new roles, though. "I think there'll be a time again when I'll crave it," he said.

MY POLICEMAN Harry Styles in My Policeman | Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Prime

Styles made his film debut in Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Dunkirk in 2017.

His upcoming projects Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman will debut at the Venice and Toronto film festivals later in the summer. In the latter production, Styles stars as a policeman who falls in love with a museum curator during the 1950s, when it was illegal to be gay in the U.K.

For Styles, the film was an opportunity to tell a love story that portrays the complexities of same-sex intimacy.

"It's obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, 'Oh, you couldn't be gay. That was illegal,'" he explained. "I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. It's not like, 'This is a gay story about these guys being gay.' It's about love and about wasted time to me."

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in 'Don't Worry Darling' Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in 'Don't Worry Darling' | Credit: Warner Bros.

This extends to the sex scenes in the Michael Grandage-directed film, which Styles insists are "tender" and "sensitive."

"So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it," he said. "There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it's tender and loving and sensitive."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.