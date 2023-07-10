This is not the first time the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's been pelted while onstage.

It's dangerous being a stadium act these days — pop stars around the globe are being hit by wayward objects thrown by supposed fans.

Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Styles at the 2023 Grammys | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Styles was just minding his own business, playing a sold-out show in Vienna, Austria, when something hit him in the face. And by the looks of it, from a video shared by Pop Crave, it really hurt.

Though, as Vanity Fair noted, this has happened quite often to the singer. He was hit by a bouquet of flowers in Cardiff, Wales and last November he was forced to taste the rainbow when someone hurled a handful of Skittles at him in Los Angeles.

For whatever reason, maybe exorbitant ticket prices, audiences have turned on their faves, with a large uptick in pop icons being pelted with random s---.

Meanwhile, Pink may have taken the pop-pelting cake when someone threw their mother's ashes at her during a recent London concert. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said.

Adele, for one, is over it.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s--- on stage, have you seen them?" Adele said during a recent show in her Vegas residency, while brandishing a t-shirt cannon. "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."