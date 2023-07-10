Pop stars be warned! Harry Styles hit in face by object thrown during Vienna concert
It's dangerous being a stadium act these days — pop stars around the globe are being hit by wayward objects thrown by supposed fans.
The latest victim is Grammy Album of the Year winner Harry Styles.
Styles was just minding his own business, playing a sold-out show in Vienna, Austria, when something hit him in the face. And by the looks of it, from a video shared by Pop Crave, it really hurt.
Though, as Vanity Fair noted, this has happened quite often to the singer. He was hit by a bouquet of flowers in Cardiff, Wales and last November he was forced to taste the rainbow when someone hurled a handful of Skittles at him in Los Angeles.
For whatever reason, maybe exorbitant ticket prices, audiences have turned on their faves, with a large uptick in pop icons being pelted with random s---.
Last month, a man was arrested and charged with assault after he hit Bebe Rexha in the face with his cell phone. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was similarly struck by a projectile while performing less than two weeks later. And burgeoning pop star Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who rushed onto the stage while she was performing.
Meanwhile, Pink may have taken the pop-pelting cake when someone threw their mother's ashes at her during a recent London concert. "I don't know how I feel about this," she said.
Adele, for one, is over it.
"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s--- on stage, have you seen them?" Adele said during a recent show in her Vegas residency, while brandishing a t-shirt cannon. "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."
