Harry Styles certainly knows how to celebrate Pride Month.

During a Sunday concert at London's Wembley Stadium, the Harry's House hitmaker was met with an urgent request from someone in the crowd. "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out," read a sign that caught Styles' eye. In between songs, the singer sprang into action.

Hoisting up a rainbow flag he plucked from the audience, Styles declared, "When this flag goes over my head, you are officially out. I think that's how it works: When this sign goes over the head, you're officially gay, my boy."

Harry Styles performs in Coventry, England as part of his current tour.

Styles built anticipation by running the flag back and forth across the stage before lifting it high to rapturous cheers.

"Congratulations, you're a free man!" Styles concluded. Watch fan videos of the moment below.

In a tweet after the concert, Styles called it "one of my favorite shows we've ever played."

Styles, who has spoken often about sexual and gender fluidity, will star as a closeted cop this fall in the romance film My Policeman.

Styles' tour is set to continue throughout Europe before coming to New York City in August, where he is set to play no fewer than 15 shows at Madison Square Garden. Those performances will be followed by similar multi-night stops in Austin and Chicago.