Harry Styles is now a quadruple threat: singer, actor, dancer, dating guru.

The 27-year-old pop sensation was performing a concert in Detroit on Monday during his Love on Tour lineup of stops across the U.S. when he spotted a fan's sign in the crowd. "Should I text him?" it read. Well, Styles had some thoughts.

"I have a question: Is he nice to you?" he asked on stage. The woman's friend said that this mystery person, whoever they may be, isn't very nice. "In my opinion," Styles replied, "if you should [text him], this isn't even a question."

Harry Styles Harry Styles performing on Love on Tour | Credit: Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

"If you're wondering if we're playing games? If you're wondering, should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can't text him too soon. And now I'm thinking about double-texting, that's a whole risky business... It's a whole thing," he continued. "My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!"

Styles seems to be feeling the love in his relationship with Olivia Wilde, his director on the film Don't Worry Darling with Midsommar and Black Widow star Florence Pugh. Wilde recently came out to show support for Styles during his Las Vegas stop of Love on Tour, according to E! News.

The "Watermelon Sugar" and "Treat People With Kindness" singer kicked off Love on Tour in Vegas on Sep. 4, followed by concerts in Colorado, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

"Thank you for having us Detroit! Can't wait to see you again soon. Love, H," he tweeted after Monday's performance.

Watch video of Styles' fan moment in the videos above.