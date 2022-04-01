"Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!"

Harry Styles' goddaughter makes an adorable surprise cameo on his new single 'As It Was'

Harry Styles released long-awaited new music on Thursday — and his goddaughter makes a special appearance on his first single from the upcoming album Harry's House.

At the top of the track, a young child's voice can be heard saying, "Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!" before he launches into the song's lyrics.

That adorable voice, EW has confirmed, belongs to Ruby Winston, Styles' 5-year-old goddaughter and Late Late Show and Grammys executive producer Ben Winston's daughter.

Styles' longtime collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson produced and, along with Styles, co-wrote "As It Was," while Mitch Rowland traded in his guitar for the drums this time around. After watching the accompanying visual, it's also clear that mysterious door has been opening to snippets from the video over the past week.

"As It Was" is definitely a new sound from Styles. Will it set the tone for his entire third solo offering? Check out the music video below.

Next up for Styles will be headlining Coachella, followed by the European leg of his Love On Tour, and two movies, Don't Worry Darling (opposite Florence Pugh and directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde) and My Policeman (also starring Emma Corrin).

