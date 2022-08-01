Watch Harry Styles' full X Factor UK audition with previously-unseen 'Hey, Soul Sister' performance

You know it's not the same as it was...

Need a new topic of conversation for all your late night talking? How about previously unseen footage from Harry Styles' original X Factor UK audition?

Over the weekend, The X Factor UK unveiled an extended cut of Styles' audition, including some never-before-seen footage. Styles, who is just 16 in the video, showcases some of his signature deadpan humor and cheekiness, talking about his hometown of Holmes Chapel as a place that's quite boring where nothing ever happens. "It's quite picturesque," he quips.

We see Styles meet Simon Cowell and the judging panel, whom he tells about his job in the W. Mandeville Bakery, telling Cowell "I serve the cakes in the shop." Cowell then questions him on what sells best at the shop (the Viennese Fancy and the Millionaire's Shortbread) and what is not so popular (white Coburg).

After some more ice breakers, Styles finally gets to the singing audition. "Mum's always told me I'm a good signer, and so have my friends," he tells the judges. Cowell points out that mums are usually poor judges — to which Styles somewhat agrees saying that's why he came to audition and find out from the people who know. "I think I could do it", he says, "but I think with your help I could be a lot better than I am."

This seemingly wins Cowell over because the previously unseen clip of Styles singing Train's "Hey, Soul Sister"? To be honest, he's drowned out by the music and pitchy. It's just not very good.

But for whatever reason, Cowell decides Styles deserves a second chance and encourages Styles to sing acapella. He does, offering up a much more impressive rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely?" — the audition audiences previously watched.

From there, Styles career moves in one direction — to more success; being brought back to the show after he got cut when Cowell formed boy band, One Direction, and then, later, in a solo career, which has seen Styles become one of the most popular artists of his time.

