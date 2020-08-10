Harry Styles gets first Hot 100 No. 1 with 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles just reached a (watermelon sugar) high.

After holding steading at No. 7 on Billboard's Hot 100, his current single "Watermelon Sugar" launched to the top spot this week for his first No. 1 ever. The song, off his sophomore solo full-length album Fine Line, owes its massive jump in part to digital sales numbering 63,000, according to Nielsen Music, earning him his second Digital Song Sales No. 1 (after "Sign of the Times" in April 2017).

While Styles isn't the first member of former boy band One Direction to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 (Zayn Malik holds that honor after his "Pillowtalk" led the chart in 2016), this is the first of his solo outing and a record for his career. His former Hot 100 peak was when "Sign of the Times" debuted at No. 4 in April 2017, and his song "Adore You" reached No. 6 this April.

When Styles was in One Direction, the group had six songs in the Hot 100 top 10, with "Best Song Ever" reaching No. 2 in August 2013, the highest for the boy band ("What Makes You Beautiful" hit No. 4 in April 2012, "Live While We're Young" hit No. 3 in October 2012, "Story of My Life" hit No. 6 in November 2013, "Drag Me Down" hit No. 3 in August 2015, and "Perfect" hit No. 10 in November 2015.

Last month, One Direction celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the group's formation with heartfelt tweets and some new content when Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson (Malik departed the group in 2015) launched an immersive and interactive 1D anniversary website for fans that compiles videos, artwork, and more milestones from the band's timeline, from their 2010 auditions on the U.K.'s The X Factor to the beginning of their hiatus in 2016.

"I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years," Styles shared on Twitter alongside a pic of the guys hugging on stage. "To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten."