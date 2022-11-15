Watch Harry Styles get hit in the eye with flying object during concert

Eyewitnesses have said that it was a Skittle that pelted the Grammy nominee.

The show must go on, even when one is temporarily blinded by errant candies.

An object was chucked into Harry Styles' eye during his Love on Tour residency in Los Angeles on Monday night, as seen in footage captured by concert-goers. In the videos shared on social media, Styles can be seen visibly recoiling after said object makes contact with his eye. The "As It Was" singer continued to make his way down the stage for final bows.

Following the injury, Styles powered through a performance of "Kiwi" while squinting through the injured eye and rubbing at it.

Attendees have said that the object in question was a Skittle, which was confirmed by artist Pauli the PSM, a member of Styles' backing band during the tour. During an Instagram Live, Pauli said Styles' eye was okay, "but do me a favor," he added, "don't throw no more Skittles on stage."

Styles tuned into the Live and fans captured a comment that indicated he would wear an eye patch during his show on Tuesday night.

A representative for Styles didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the incident.

Styles is currently in the midst of a 15-day residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for his tour in support of his third studio album Harry's House. The singer on Tuesday scored six nominations at the 2023 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "As It Was." He also returned to the big screen this year with Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and Michael Grandage's My Policeman.