"Thank you, Christine," he said, blowing a kiss at the sky.

The "As It Was" singer, who is currently on the Latin America leg of his Love on Tour, honored McVie by performing an emotional cover of the band's 1977 track "Songbird" during his concert at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday night.

In footage from the event, Styles can be seen strumming an acoustic guitar, accompanied by his live band, as he delivers a sweet, soulful rendition of the heartfelt ballad, which McVie wrote. At the end, he blows a kiss up to the sky, adding, "Thank you, Christine."

Before the performance, the My Policeman star also shared a small tribute to McVie on social media, posting a photo of the songstress alongside a black heart and a dove emoji on Nov. 30.

The British crooner wasn't the only artist who took a moment to remember McVie and her lasting legacy this week. Keith Urban also performed a medley of songs written by McVie for Fleetwood Mac at his concert at the Gold Coast Convention and Entertainment Centre in Gold Coast, Australia.

"For me, growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band," he said. "You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular ethos to the whole thing. You had Stevie Nicks, whose voice was angelic and otherworldly. And then you had Christine who, for me, was the maternal, soulful, heartbeat vocal of that band. I just want to sing a few of her songs tonight."

Like Styles, Urban performed "Songbird" as well as her 1987 hit "Everywhere" and "Say You Love Me," from the band's self-titled 1975 album. "God bless you, Christine," Urban said. "Rest in peace."

McVie's family announced Wednesday on social media that she died in a hospital in England after battling a short illness. "She was in the company of her family," they wrote. "We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

In a joint statement, Fleetwood Mac called McVie "one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

Members Nicks, Fleetwood, and Buckingham have all shared their own tributes on social media since then, with Nicks calling her "my best friend in the whole world" and Buckingham calling her "a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.