Ever wanted to fall asleep to Harry Styles reading you a bedtime story? Now you can

Harry Styles is an international star, former boybander, expert cardigan wearer, and now, your bedtime narrator.

The artist is teaming up with meditation app Calm to narrate a 30-minute sleep story, the company officially announced Wednesday (after teasing the news earlier in the week). Fans can fall asleep to Styles' calming voice by playing "Dream with Me," now available on the app.

“Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio, or out on the road,” Styles said in a statement. “Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work. Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It’s changed my life. I’m so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.”

Styles has previously opened up about the importance of mental health and therapy.

"For a really long time I didn't try therapy, because I wanted to be the guy who could say: 'I don't need it,'" the artist said in December. "Now I realize I was only getting in my own way."

On World Mental Health Day last year, the artist shared a website that gave fans personalized positive messages. And when one fan tweeted at him "therapy can wait," Styles responded: "Go to therapy, it's important. I'll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth."

“Harry’s voice usually electrifies audiences around the world but his unique Sleep Story will help millions of people drift off to dreamland every night,” said Michael Acton Smith, Calm co-founder and co-CEO. “His mellifluous voice is the perfect tonic to calm a racing mind.”

Other celebrities have recorded sleep stories for Calm, including LeBron James, Laura Dern, Matthew McConaughey, Kelly Rowland, and Lucy Liu.