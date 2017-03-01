Harry Belafonte through the years
A look back at his legendary life and career.
The evolution of Harry Belafonte
Credit: Metronome/Getty Images
Born in New York on March 1, 1927, Harry Belafonte died on April 25 at age 96 from congestive heart failure. Pictured here in the 1940s, the star kicked off his career as a singer, later expanding his work to acting and activism. Decades later, the star has an Emmy, Grammys, and an Academy Awards' Humanitarian Award to his name. In honor of his legendary career, check out photos of Belafonte through the years, ahead.
Harry Belafonte in the early 1950s
Harry Belafonte on Three for Tonight on Jan. 22, 1955
Harry Belafonte with Dorothy Dandridge and Joe Adams in Carmen Jones in 1954
Credit: Henry Gris/FPG/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte in the 1950s
Harry Belafonte in 1956
Harry Belafonte in a recording studio in 1957
Harry Belafonte in 1957
Credit: Archive Photos/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte on The Bell Telephone Hour in December 1958
Harry Belafonte with Julie Robinson and David Belafonte in New York City in 1959
Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte at the 1960 Emmy Awards on June 20, 1960
Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Kennedy International Airport on Aug. 14, 1964
Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte with Sidney Poitier and Charlton Heston at the Lincoln Memorial During the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963
Credit: PhotoQuest/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte in 1965
Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte in the late 1960s
Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Harry Belafonte in the late 1960s
Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Harry Belafonte and Julie Andrews on An Evening With Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte in 1969
Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Harry Belafonte and Muhammad Ali at the 31st Annual Beaux Arts Ball in New York City in 1971
Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
Harry Belafonte at the George V Hotel in Paris on June 14, 1976
Harry Belafonte in 1980
Credit: Will/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Harry Belafonte in New York City in 1985
Harry Belafonte performing in Paris on Sept. 24, 1988
Harry Belafonte performing in London in 1990
Harry Belafonte and Jack Nicholson celebrating President Bill Clinton's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 1993
Credit: Cynthia Johnson/Liaison
Harry Belafonte and Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the United Nations Headquarters on June 16, 1994
Credit: JOHN LEVY/AFP/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte on March 16, 1998
Credit: Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Harry Belafonte and Danny Glover outside Carnegie Hall in New York City on Nov. 30, 1998
Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Harry Belafonte, Julie Robinson, and Nelson Mandela on June 15, 1999
Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AFP/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte at On Stage at the Kennedy Center: The Mark Twain Prize on Oct. 15, 2001
Harry Belafonte in NYC on March 26, 2002
Harry Belafonte at the 5th Annual Dubai International Film Festival on Dec. 15, 2008
Harry Belafonte at the 1199 SEIU's 50th Anniversary Celebration in New York City on Dec. 18, 2009
Harry Belafonte at the Bing Decision Maker Series in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 22, 2011
Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte at Sing Your Song Photocall at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 12, 2011
Harry Belafonte at the Museum of Arts and Design in NYC on April 2, 2011
Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte at the 44th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Feb, 1, 2013
Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Harry Belafonte at NYC Pride 2013 on June 30, 2013
Credit: Michael Stewart/WireImage
Harry Belafonte at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards in Hollywood on November 8, 2014
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte and Pamela Frank in NYC on May 31, 2016
Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Harry Belafonte and Michael B. Jordan at the 2016 Many Rivers to Cross Festival at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Ga., on Oct. 2, 2016
Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte at the 2016 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library on Nov. 7, 2016
Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage
