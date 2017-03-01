Harry Belafonte through the years

A look back at his legendary life and career.

By Madeline Boardman Updated April 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT

1 of 41

The evolution of Harry Belafonte 

Credit: Metronome/Getty Images

Born in New York on March 1, 1927, Harry Belafonte died on April 25 at age 96 from congestive heart failure. Pictured here in the 1940s, the star kicked off his career as a singer, later expanding his work to acting and activism. Decades later, the star has an Emmy, Grammys, and an Academy Awards' Humanitarian Award to his name. In honor of his legendary career, check out photos of Belafonte through the years, ahead.

2 of 41

Harry Belafonte in the early 1950s

3 of 41

Harry Belafonte on Three for Tonight on Jan. 22, 1955

4 of 41

Harry Belafonte with Dorothy Dandridge and Joe Adams in Carmen Jones in 1954

Credit: Henry Gris/FPG/Getty Images
5 of 41

Harry Belafonte in the 1950s

6 of 41

Harry Belafonte in 1956

7 of 41

Harry Belafonte in a recording studio in 1957

8 of 41

Harry Belafonte in 1957

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty Images
9 of 41

Harry Belafonte on The Bell Telephone Hour in December 1958

10 of 41

Harry Belafonte with Julie Robinson and David Belafonte in New York City in 1959

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
11 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the 1960 Emmy Awards on June 20, 1960

Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
12 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Kennedy International Airport on Aug. 14, 1964

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
13 of 41

Harry Belafonte with Sidney Poitier and Charlton Heston at the Lincoln Memorial During the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963

Credit: PhotoQuest/Getty Images
14 of 41

Harry Belafonte in 1965

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
15 of 41

Harry Belafonte in the late 1960s

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
16 of 41

Harry Belafonte in the late 1960s

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
17 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Julie Andrews on An Evening With Julie Andrews and Harry Belafonte in 1969

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
18 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Muhammad Ali at the 31st Annual Beaux Arts Ball in New York City in 1971

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
19 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the George V Hotel in Paris on June 14, 1976

20 of 41

Harry Belafonte in 1980

Credit: Will/ullstein bild via Getty Images
21 of 41

Harry Belafonte in New York City in 1985

22 of 41

Harry Belafonte performing in Paris on Sept. 24, 1988

23 of 41

Harry Belafonte performing in London in 1990

24 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Jack Nicholson celebrating President Bill Clinton's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 1993 

Credit: Cynthia Johnson/Liaison
25 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the United Nations Headquarters on June 16, 1994

Credit: JOHN LEVY/AFP/Getty Images
26 of 41

Harry Belafonte on March 16, 1998

Credit: Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images
27 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Danny Glover outside Carnegie Hall in New York City on Nov. 30, 1998

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
28 of 41

Harry Belafonte, Julie Robinson, and Nelson Mandela on June 15, 1999

Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AFP/Getty Images
29 of 41

Harry Belafonte at On Stage at the Kennedy Center: The Mark Twain Prize on Oct. 15, 2001

30 of 41

Harry Belafonte in NYC on March 26, 2002

31 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the 5th Annual Dubai International Film Festival on Dec. 15, 2008

32 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the 1199 SEIU's 50th Anniversary Celebration in New York City on Dec. 18, 2009

33 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the Bing Decision Maker Series in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 22, 2011

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
34 of 41

Harry Belafonte at Sing Your Song Photocall at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 12, 2011

35 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the Museum of Arts and Design in NYC on April 2, 2011

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
36 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the 44th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Feb, 1, 2013

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
37 of 41

Harry Belafonte at NYC Pride 2013 on June 30, 2013

Credit: Michael Stewart/WireImage
38 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards in Hollywood on November 8, 2014

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
39 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Pamela Frank in NYC on May 31, 2016 

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
40 of 41

Harry Belafonte and Michael B. Jordan at the 2016 Many Rivers to Cross Festival at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Ga., on Oct. 2, 2016

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
41 of 41

Harry Belafonte at the 2016 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library on Nov. 7, 2016

Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage
By Madeline Boardman