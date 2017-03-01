Harry Belafonte through the years

Born in New York on March 1, 1927, Harry Belafonte died on April 25 at age 96 from congestive heart failure. Pictured here in the 1940s, the star kicked off his career as a singer, later expanding his work to acting and activism. Decades later, the star has an Emmy, Grammys, and an Academy Awards' Humanitarian Award to his name. In honor of his legendary career, check out photos of Belafonte through the years, ahead.