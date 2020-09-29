Halsey marks her birthday with intimate '929' music video featuring lots of home movie footage
Halsey marked her 26th birthday with a present for her fans.
The singer dropped a music video for ″929,″ the closing track from her latest album Manic, on Tuesday. The video adds another layer to one of Halsey's most personal songs, with a collection of home movies from her childhood and intimate behind-the-scenes footage.
The song's title references both Halsey's birthday and time of birth — as she says at the beginning of the song, ″I really was born at 9:29 a.m. on 9/29.″ That's just the first of many personal references throughout the track, on which the musician reflects on her turbulent life and career (″Who am I? I'm almost 25 / Can't remember half the time that I've been alive," she sings).
Halsey was recently named one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world for 2020, with her "Boy with Luv" collaborators BTS penning a tribute to her for the magazine. A collection of her poetry, I Would Leave Me if I Could, is set to be released Nov. 10.
You can watch the ″929" music video above.
