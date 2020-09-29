Halsey marks her birthday with intimate '929' music video featuring lots of home movie footage

The singer dropped a music video for ″929,″ the closing track from her latest album Manic , on Tuesday. The video adds another layer to one of Halsey's most personal songs, with a collection of home movies from her childhood and intimate behind-the-scenes footage.

The song's title references both Halsey's birthday and time of birth — as she says at the beginning of the song, ″I really was born at 9:29 a.m. on 9/29.″ That's just the first of many personal references throughout the track, on which the musician reflects on her turbulent life and career (″Who am I? I'm almost 25 / Can't remember half the time that I've been alive," she sings).