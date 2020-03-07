Halle Berry shares her 'Ultimate Warrior' Apple Music playlist for International Women’s Day

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

This International Women's Day, Halle Berry wants to inspire others to work out as hard as she does.

In honor of the holiday, Berry has partnered up with Apple Music to share her favorite workout Playlist, "Ultimate Warrior," which is described as "a companion to her ever-evolving workout routine." The "female-focused" playlist is curated and updated by Berry herself, and is "designed to empower, uplift, and unleash, celebrating the artists from who the Academy Award-winning actress draws inspiration on and off the mat. Because those who grind know it doesn’t end after the cool-down," according to Apple Music.

"In honor of International Women’s Day, I celebrate Lizzo and 'Tempo,'" Berry says in a statement. "I love when women do it their own way and WIN! 'Versace Hottie' gets my grind going for the day. Ultimate Warrior is a tribute to all the strong and talented women that inspire me on the daily! Courageous women who dare to be unapologetically who they are and I LOVE IT!"

Check out the rest of Berry's "Ultimate Warrior" playlist here.

And Berry isn't the only female celebrity sharing her playlist. In honor of International Women’s Day, Apple Music is "showcasing the invaluable work and inspiring stories of music’s leading ladies all throughout the service." Fans can check out playlists that feature all women, from country queens and R&B-pop all-stars to daring underground experimentalists, plus Essentials collections that "offer an in-depth tour of female empowerment through the decades." Plus, fans can also watch in-depth interviews with Demi Lovato and Halsey, revisit Up Next documentaries about Billie Eilish and H.E.R., and listen to original radio shows by Charli XCX, Meghan Trainor, and more.

Related content: