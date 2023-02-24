The actress and Jonas Brothers' superfan, who previously revealed her childhood crush on Nick Jonas, called the making of the video the "most surreal day of my entire existence."

Haley Lu Richardson is officially living out every Jonas Brothers superfan's dream by starring in the band's newest music video.

The White Lotus star proudly shows off her fan status in the video for Kevin, Nick, and Joe's latest single "Wings," which was released today. In the clip, Richardson wakes up in a hotel room wearing a Las Vegas T-shirt — perhaps a nod to the Jonas Brothers' recent Sin City residency? — before she and her friends start getting ready for their concert that evening.

"I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!! I REPEAT I AM IN THE JONAS BROTHERS MUSIC VIDEO FOR THEIR NEW SONG WINGS!!!!!!!!!!!" Richardson, a noted Nick stan, wrote on Instagram. "This was the most surreal day of my entire existence. im so thankful."

She added that the video featured not only her and her close friends, but also "JOSEPH, KEVIN AND NICHOLAS JERRY FREAKING JONAS!!!!!!!!!"

Throughout the video, Richardson can be seen dancing through her hotel suite, singing while being pushed around on a luggage cart, and even kissing a cardboard cutout of Nick while blindfolded. At the end, she and her friends are waiting in front of an elevator to head down to the show when the doors open to reveal the brothers are inside.

"Going up?" Nick asks, but Richardson and her pals are much too starstruck to offer him any kind of reply. When the doors close, they all begin to scream.

Richardson's adorable, gobsmacked reaction in the video isn't too different from when Nick surprised the actress in real life while she was visiting The Late Late Show in December. During her interview, Richardson told host James Corden all about her childhood love of the band and even shared a photo from when she once waited "three to four hours in line" with her mom to meet them.

Jonas Brothers - Wings video with Haley Lu Richardson Haley Lu Richardson meets the Jonas Brothers in their 'Wings' music video | Credit: Jonas Brothers/YouTube

After a commercial break, Corden pretended to get a call on his phone before showing Richardson that Nick was on its screen. She instantly began to freak out, as any fan would, as she clutched her arms close to her chest, cursed, and wiped away tears.

"I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever," she told Nick. "All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerts now recently as adults, I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you."

Watch Richardson spread her wings in the Jonas Brothers' newest music video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.