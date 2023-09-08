"I think it was right after the mute challenge. Everybody went mute. L.A. did really well," Jones said. "And then I started having contractions."

Hairspray actress Sarah Francis Jones goes into labor at Beyoncé's bday concert, avoids obvious name choice

Beyoncé's birthday concert was a truly magical night, inducing joy, tears, and even...labor.

Actress Sarah Francis Jones, known for the films Honey and Hairspray, wasn't expecting her baby girl to be born for another week when she went to the Renaissance World Tour in Inglewood, Cali. on Sept. 4.

But, much like the rest of the audience at SoFi Stadium, that baby just couldn't contain her excitement and wanted a part of the action.

Sarah Francis Jone goes into labor at Beyoncé concert Sarah Francis Jones and Beyoncé | Credit: getty (2)

"I think it was right after the mute challenge. Everybody went mute. L.A. did really well," Jones told KTLA, "And then I started having contractions."

At first, Jones and her husband, The Neighborhood's Marcel Spears, thought it might just be gas or Braxton Hicks contractions, also known as false labor pains.

"I said 'Something's happening,'" she recalled. "Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'"

Spears said that since the contractions were still 20 to 30 minutes apart, they thought they still had time before their newborn Naomi Campbell-walked out of her womb, but by the time they got to their car, they realized "this is happening right now."

The couple recorded the whole ordeal for posterity, sharing their Bey-baby day on social media.

"If we didn't record it, I don't think anybody would believe it," Spears said. "It's just one of those things that it's so convenient you're like 'Nah that's not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through."

Though Jones went into labor on Beyoncé's birthday, she didn't give birth till early the following day. But, just like Mother Bey, that baby is a full-blown Virgo.

"The biggest contractions happened during 'Virgo's Groove,'" Spears noted.

Jones and Spears named their newest addition Nola, after Spears' hometown of New Orleans, but they haven't settled on a middle name yet.

"We're still open to something Beyoncé-like, I dunno, we'll see!" Jones added.