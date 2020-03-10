Haim and Jimmy Fallon record surprisingly catchy song about the ultimate Instagram sin

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Yes, Haim went on The Tonight Show this week to perform "The Steps," but they also dropped another catchy tune.

It's called "I Liked an Instagram Post," and even though the name may have you rolling your eyes, it will remain on the brain for the next few hours. So buckle up.

Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim recorded a music video for the song with Jimmy Fallon, who all sing about the time they accidentally liked an Instagram post from 2012 on someone's page they don't know all that well. Now, they have to sell all of their stuff and move to France. (Though, maybe France isn't the best destination at the moment.)

The upbeat, folky hit then takes a surprisingly dark turn when, after disguising themselves and taking the name Craig, Haim and Fallon sing about killing "everyone who knows what I did," burying "the bodies in a public park," and being "on the run till I die." It's lyrical whiplash.

Watch above.

