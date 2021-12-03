"Doja Cat's half Jewish / Chalamet is half too / Put 'em both together / What a fine lookin' Jew!"

Haim shout out Sondheim, Maya Rudolph, and more in their perfect cover of Adam Sandler's 'Chanukah Song'

Put on your yarmulke, because Haim are celebrating Hanukkah — in the best way imaginable.

To mark the holiday's fifth day, the pop-rock sister trio put a new spin on Adam Sandler's classic "Chanukah Song" on Friday with an update of the song listing more (and more contemporary) Jewish celebrities.

Haim; Adam Sandler Credit: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images; NBC

As with Sandler's song, their list includes a few folks with only one Jewish parent — "Doja Cat's half Jewish / [Timothée] Chalamet is half too," they sing, "Put 'em both together / What a fine lookin' Jew!."

The cover also features some very creative rhymes for "Hanukkah" — for example, the glorious "Don't get Omicronukkah / On this lovely, lovely Hannukah."

Haim made sure to pay tribute to the comedian in their Twitter post sharing the song, writing, "Sandler we love you."

The Haim siblings (who are, of course, also Jewish) have been celebrating Hanukkah online all week with "8 days of Haimukkah," which has included giveaways and called for donations to Planned Parenthood and more.

All three Haims (and their parents) can be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, which features youngest sister Alana Haim in a lead role, and is now playing in select theaters.

Check out their full "Chanukah Song" cover above and Sandler's original performance from Saturday Night Live below.

