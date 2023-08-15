The 17-year-old held his own at his stepdad's Oklahoma bar and music venue, Ole Red.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston leaves no doubt about his musical chops performing at Blake Shelton's bar

Gwen Stefani's son doesn't just speak — he sings too.

Seventeen-year-old Kingston Rossdale, whom Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, surprised locals Friday when he climbed on stage and performed at Ole Red, the Oklahoma bar and music venue owned by his stepfather, Blake Shelton.

A TikTok video of the performance shows Kingston bantering with the audience before launching into a song. The teen showcased both his onstage confidence and his vocal chops, clearly inherited from both his parents.

Shelton gave Kingston a tight hug as he walked offstage after the conclusion of his performance.

"Love you guys, thank you for being here!" Kingston said before leaving the stage. "Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!"

The evening was a family affair as Stefani and Shelton, who married in 2021, also performed. Stefani sang the No Doubt hit "Don't Speak" while Shelton accompanied her on guitar.

Stefani and Shelton, who met on NBC's The Voice, also share property, Ten Point Ranch, in Tishomingo, the town where Ole Red is located.

Earlier this year, Shelton told EW that his favorite experience on The Voice was meeting Stefani. "I couldn't even begin to tell you what my favorite memory was," he said. "But my favorite thing that's happened and developed was I met my wife on this show."

Stefani and Rossdale — best known as the frontman of the rock band Bush — married in 2002 and split in 2015. In addition to Kingston, they share sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kingston Rossdale Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kingston Rossdale | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Though Stefani rose to fame with No Doubt, she's been working as a solo artist since 2004. Her latest single, "True Babe," dropped earlier this summer.