Gwen Stefani announces pop return on new single 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'

Gwen Stefani's pop comeback is looking super kawaii.

The singer-songwriter and Voice coach announced Friday her imminent return to solo pop music after years of releasing Christmas-themed bops and duets with longtime romantic partner Blake Shelton.

"LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF. New single coming 12/7," the 51-year-old revealed on Instagram alongside the new song's cover art, which features two Stefanis: One sporting the star's signature aesthetic from her days as the No Doubt frontwoman, and the other rocking a glistening denim-and-diamonds outfit reminiscent of her personal style evolution over the years.

Though Stefani has released three holiday singles (and three collaborations with Shelton, including the top 40 hit "Nobody But You" earlier this year) on her own in recent years, she hasn't dropped a solo pop single since 2016's "Misery" from her No. 1-debuting album This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

Prior to Truth, Stefani dropped two other solo albums: 2004's classic Love. Angel. Music. Baby. and its 2006 follow-up The Sweet Escape. She also premiered a pair of standalone singles in 2014, titled "Baby Don't Lie" and "Spark the Fire" made in collaboration with Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, and Pharrell Williams.

"Let Me Reintroduce Myself" drops Dec. 7. Check out the new single cover above.