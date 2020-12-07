Gwen Stefani is harkening (and holla-ing) back to her days as a ska diva on her first pop song in four years.

The No Doubt frontwoman and current Voice coach made a confident return to the genre that made her a superstar Monday when she dropped "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," the only non-holiday-themed solo tune the 51-year-old has released since 2016.

Over a mixture of warm strings, echoey brass, and groovy keys, Stefani sounds assured in her element as she coolly croons about her status as an icon.

"A simple recipe to get the best of me: homegrown ingredients, that's what made you mess with me in the first place, cause you know I'm like organic and it tastes great. I already gave you bananas," she sings on the opening verses, referencing her smash hit "Hollaback Girl" over a beat that fuses the attitude of Stefani's solo material with sounds she helped popularize on No Doubt LPs like Tragic Kingdom and Return of Saturn.

She goes on to reference the new song itself, proclaiming that this is "not a comeback," but rather a "recycling" of herself with "new energy" before she makes a proper reintroduction during the song's chorus: "Let me reintroduce myself in case you forgot, no I'm not records on your shelf. I'm still the original old me."

A press release teases more new material is on the way from Stefani in the near future, though it did not confirm whether "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" is part of another solo album or a standalone song.

“This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy," Stefani added of the song — co-written with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli and recorded in quarantine — in a statement. "The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me."

Though Stefani has released three holiday singles (and a trio of duets with fiancé Blake Shelton, including the Platinum-certified top 40 hit "Nobody But You" earlier this year) in recent years, she hasn't performed on a solo pop tune since "Misery" from her 2016 album This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Prior to that studio set debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Stefani dropped two other solo albums: 2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby. and its 2006 follow-up The Sweet Escape. She also premiered a pair of one-off singles in 2014, titled "Baby Don't Lie" and "Spark the Fire" with Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, and Pharrell Williams.

Listen to "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" — which Stefani will debut with a performance on Monday's episode of The Voice — above.