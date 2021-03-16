The singer says she doesn't know what the future holds for No Doubt as she prepares a new solo pop album of her own.

Gwen Stefani says she has 'no idea' about No Doubt's future while teasing new solo music

Gwen Stefani is rocking steady with her solo music career, and has "no idea" what the future holds for the band that launched her into superstardom.

Though she's released two singles on her own since December, the pop icon said during a Monday night interview on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live that she's unsure of a potential No Doubt reunion.

"When Tragic Kingdom had its 25th anniversary [in 2020], it was quite nostalgic to watch everybody posting. I didn't know I was going to feel like that. It was kind of depressing, it was kind of nostalgic, it was a very strange feeling and I was in the middle of writing this record, so I did have weird feelings when that happened," she said.

"I have no idea what the future is with the band," she continued. "I never would've imagined that we would've put the 30 years into it that we did in the first place."

She then discussed the meaning of the band's signature album, which revolved around "the heartbreak" of her breakup with fellow No Doubt member Tony Kanal — particularly the 1995 LP's standout track "Don't Speak."

When Kimmel pressed Stefani for an answer on new No Doubt music, she reiterated: "I have no idea. If I could predict the future, I would tell you!"

After releasing their self-titled debut in 1992, No Doubt went on to become one of the defining acts of a generation across albums like Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, and Rock Steady. The group's most recent album remains 2012's Push and Shove, which debuted at No. 3 on the American charts.

Though Stefani has dropped three holiday singles (and a flurry of country-tinged duets with fiancé Blake Shelton, including the Platinum-certified top 40 hit "Nobody But You" in 2020), prior to her 2020 she hadn't unveiled a solo pop release since 2016's "Misery."

"I'm not trying to force myself on anyone, and I'm not trying to have a comeback," Stefani recently told EW of her new approach to music. "I'm simply going to do some music without feeling defensive about it. Whoever likes me can listen. If you don't like it, you can actually say you don't like it! I don't care. I just want to put music out."

Watch Stefani's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.