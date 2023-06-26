Gwen Stefani ranks her best songs — and frustrates her fans

Your favorite Gwen Stefani song just got snubbed by none other than Gwen Stefani.

On Friday, the former No Doubt frontwoman flexed her social media savvy by adding her own entry to a TikTok trend. The challenge asks viewers to rank songs from an artist without knowing which songs will appear next — and Stefani thought to try it out with her own discography. The result was a contentious lineup of 9 songs that left many fans baffled.

After ranking some of the biggest hits from across her two-decade solo career, Stefani's latest single, "True Babe," snagged the #1 spot. It beat out beloved classics like "Hollaback Girl" (#2) and "The Sweet Escape" (#3). Needless to say, the video's replies are brimming with nostalgia-fueled rage.

Stefani's 2001 collab with Eve, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," came in fourth, followed by "Rich Girl," "Luxurious," "What Are You Waiting For," "Cool" and "Wind It Up." Any music-related ranking is sure to spark debate, but since this one came from the singer herself, fans quickly took to social media to voice their disagreement.

Fans have since offered alternative rankings and pointed to other Gwen Stefani songs that deserved a spot in the top nine. But while some hold fast to their own personal rankings, others see the disagreement as yet another marker of Stefani's significant career.

Stefani has been pursuing a solo career ever since No Doubt went on its first hiatus in 2004. She made a splashy debut with hits like 2004's "Love Angel Music Baby" and 2006's "The Sweet Escape." Last Friday, the singer dropped "True Babe," her first new single since 2021's "Slow Clap."

