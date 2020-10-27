It's bananas! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking a very important step in their relationship.

The pair announced their engagement on Tuesday after five years together with a photo of them sharing a kiss while the future bride showed off her sparkly new accessory.

"Hey, @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton, 44, captioned his celebratory post.

Stefani, 51, replied, "@blakeshelton yes please!"

Stefani and Shelton met in 2015 on the set of The Voice, the NBC reality-competition series where they served as judges. Both had recently gone through divorces — Stefani split from Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from country singer Miranda Lambert.

The former lead vocalist for No Doubt will bring to the marriage her three sons with Rossdale: Kingston, 14; Zuma, 12; and Apollo, 6. Her boys get along well with Shelton, who has no children of his own. All five have been hunkered down together during the coronavirus pandemic in their shared Oklahoma farm.

In July, the country crooner opened up about his relationship with the boys, acknowledging the role he plays in their lives.

"That’s a scary moment for me because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that," he told Today.

Shelton and Stefani make beautiful music both in the studio and at home. In December, they released "Nobody But You" off Shelton's fifth compilation album Fully Loaded: God's Country which scored him his 27th no. 1 country hit. It also earned the newly betrothed pair a CMT Music Award for collaborative video of the year.

They followed that up with "Happy Anywhere" in July, their fourth collaboration.

No date for their nuptials has been announced as of yet.