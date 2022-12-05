Guns N' Roses sues online Texas gun and flower shop for trademark infringement

An online gun and floral shop in Texas might soon be knockin' on a courtroom door over a trademark infringement lawsuit filed on behalf of Guns N' Roses.

The rock band comprised of Axl Rose, Saul "Slash" Hudson, and Michael "Duff" McKagan filed a lawsuit Thursday against Jersey Village Florist, which operates the online shop Texas Guns and Roses, for wholesale appropriation and infringement of the Guns N' Roses name without the band's approval, license, or consent.

In the complaint obtained by EW, the band argues that the store's name is "likely to cause confusion" with the Guns N' Roses mark. It also, per the suit, "falsely suggested a connection" with the band that could "dilute" the name. The online shop has capitalized on the band's "goodwill, prestige, and fame" without permission, Guns N' Roses alleges, which has been "particularly damaging" given the nature of the business.

Guns N' Roses

The band "does not want to be associated with Defendant, a firearms and weapon retailer," the complaint continued. "Furthermore, Defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarizing to many U.S. consumers." The band is requesting a cease of the website name in addition to treble damages (triple the amount of compensatory damages) and attorney fees.

Legal representatives for Guns N' Roses didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment. When reached Monday, David L. Clark, an attorney for Jersey Village Florists, said his clients maintain "that there is no confusion between the marks, a fact Guns N' Roses' counsel previously admitted."

Guns N' Roses previously settled a similar trademark suit with Colorado brewery Oskar Blues in 2019. The band accused the brewery of selling Guns N' Rosé ale and merchandise without permission.