Last June, Grouplove's Hannah Hooper went through brain surgery. It was a time of uncertainty and fear, but in the aftermath, Hooper dove deep into art and music as "a way for me personally to deal with healing," she tells EW.

It's that process of healing she hopes their new album's hit song "Deleter" can spark in others during this uncertain time.

"Right now, in the midst of this corona[virus] epidemic, the song feels so much more relevant even than it did in the time we wrote it, and it felt relevant then," she adds.

Grouplove recently performed the song for EW’s In the Basement series. The band is made up of Hooper, her partner Christian Zucconi, Daniel Gleason, Andrew Wessen, and Benjamin Homola on the kit. The alt-punk band struck a chord with music festival fans in 2011 with "Tounge Tied," which asked listeners to take them to their best friend's house.

The tone of their music has matured with their fourth studio album Healer without losing substance in favor of simple, pop fare. Healer takes its name from a lyric in "Deleter," according to Zucconi. "It was originally going to be called Deleter, but then we thought that was a little too negative to put out into the world," he says of the album, released March 13.

So they turned to a line in the song that embodies exactly what Hooper had gone through, and what the band wanted to send off into the world with their new music: "All this time I’m burning with a fever/ it turns out I’ve always been my healer."

"The sentiment behind that line is, no matter what we’re going through ... instead of looking outside ourselves and looking for all this validation in the world today, the answers always lie within you," Zucconi explains.

"Deleter" is an anthemic rock joint with lyrics that shoe away pessimists, opting instead for "a lighthouse out of all these godforsaken ruins." It was the first song they wrote off the album, born after a four-hour jam session fueled with psychedelics and good vibes.

"We knew right away: this song is special," Hooper says.

The song works as a beacon during a time of anxiety and chaos. "It was coming from a place from this modern world that we live in. It seems like we’re pushing toward things that are distancing each other and ourselves from our community," Zucconi says.

