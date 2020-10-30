Grimes says five-month-old son has watched Apocalypse Now, is into 'radical art'

Some new parents track milestones like their baby's first words or their first crawl. But in Grimes' world, there's another important event — infant's first R-rated war movie.

"I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby,” she told The New York Times in a recent profile. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

Grimes, whose interview with the outlet was published Wednesday, added that babies “do have taste. They definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions.”

The artist welcomed son X Æ A-XII with boyfriend Elon Musk in March. The couple had to amend the name's spelling from X Æ A-12, as California law doesn't accept symbols other than the 26 letters of the English language.

And not only can X Æ A-XII (or "X," as she calls her son) appreciate art, but apparently he has helped Grimes with her own music. She said X inspired her to create an A.I. lullaby and used his reactions as a pint-sized sounding board.

“The first version, there [were] too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos,” she said. When she changed the mix, “X would smile more and stuff."

We're guessing that next up in X's cinematic journey is Inglourious Basterds, Full Metal Jacket, 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and maybe Finding Nemo, since he is a baby.