"I think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity I have," Banks posted in response.

Grimes says her new song is about defeating Azealia Banks: 'She tried to destroy my life'

The girls are fighting, part two!

Grimes reignited her 2018 feud with Azealia Banks on Friday, saying their beef was the inspiration for her unreleased song "100% Tragedy," which she played as part of her virtual set at the Splendour XR music festival.

And in a Discord chat accompanying her set, Grimes revealed that the track "is about having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life," a likely reference to their public debacle from three years ago. At the time, the duo was supposedly working on a song together when Banks posted on social media that she was at Grimes' boyfriend "Elon Musk's house alone for days waiting for Grimes."

In a series of posts from 2018, the rapper also alleged that Musk was introduced to weed through Grimes and that he tweeted about stocks for his company Tesla while on acid. A group of Tesla investors sued Tesla and Musk over the tweet and proposed to subpoena Banks.

Grimes and Azealia Banks (L-R) Grimes and Azealia Banks | Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty; Dominique Charriau/Getty

The "212" rapper evidently heard about Grimes' new comments and slammed the singer in her Instagram Stories.

"So you go make a bootleg @inna song about it. Yikes," she wrote. "Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo. Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord."

On Sunday, Banks also posted and soon deleted a Story that said "really thought I did you a favor by not responding to that subpoena....., i just May happen to have all those extra texts/screenshots/evidence Laying around somewhere............."

azealia banks grimes instagram story Azealia Banks' Instagram Story about Grimes

Representatives for Grimes and Banks did not immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

During her Splendour XR set, Grimes also played snippets from her next album and revealed that it would likely be between 13 and 15 tracks. She's previously said that the record will be a space opera about artificial intelligences that "fall into a lesbian romance."