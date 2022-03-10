X Æ A-12 now has someone to watch Apocalypse Now with.

Baby X Æ A-12 now has a "Y" to watch Apocalypse Now with.

Canadian electronic musician Grimes revealed Thursday — in the wildest way — that she had a second, secret baby with entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

During an interview with Vanity Fair for its latest cover story, journalist Devin Gordon said they heard several cries from an infant coming from inside the singer's home, despite being told that X Æ A-12 (born in May 2020) was away with Musk.

When asked if she had another baby in her life, Grimes responded, "I'm not at liberty to speak on these things," before adding, "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that."

Elon Musk and Grimes Elon Musk and Grimes | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

She later confirmed that, via surrogate, she and Musk welcomed their daughter, Dark Sideræl Musk (affectionately called "Y") in December 2021.

Grimes said that, though there was intense speculation that the couple had separated, she still considers Musk to be her "boyfriend," but their relationship status is "fluid" in nature.

"We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it," she said, adding that they're ultimately happy — and even want more kids.

"This is the best it's ever been," she said. "We just need to be free.... We've always wanted at least three or four."

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Elsewhere in the story, Grimes discusses work on her new album, tentatively titled Book 1, which features a collaborative song with the Weeknd titled "Sci-Fi" as well as a wealth of tunes contributing to a "space-opera" soundscape.

Gordon describes the genres represented on the album as "crisp California pop, club shakers, arena anthems, ethereal requiems," and "fairycore," with the narrative taking place in the distant future "at a stage of technological advancement when you can upload your consciousness into a robotic body and essentially live forever as a Cymek, in the parlance of science-fiction aficionados."

Read Grimes' full cover story with Vanity Fair here.

