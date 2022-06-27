"F--- America. I'm f---ing renouncing my citizenship," the singer and guitarist told the crowd gathered at the London Stadium.

Green Day frontman Billie Joel Armstrong has had it with American politics.

During a recent concert with the band at the U.K.'s London Stadium on Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the 50-year-old singer and guitarist from Oakland, Calif. said he's renouncing his American citizenship in a fervent declaration to the crowd.

"F--- America," Armstrong said, which garnered cheers and applause from the audience. "I'm f---ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f---ing coming here."

The concert stop was part of Green Day's Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

"There's too much f---ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f---ing excuse for a country," Armstrong continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

Protests erupted across America since Friday when Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that granted women the right to abortions in every state, was officially overturned, prompting several trigger states to take immediate action to ban abortions.

Many celebrities have decried the decision, which was enforced by Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and all three of the Donald Trump-appointed Justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Hella Mega tour at London Stadium on June 24, 2022 in London, England Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says 'f--- America' during his London concert after the overturning of Roe v. Wade | Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

On stage at her Glastonbury Festival concert, Phoebe Bridgers led her audience in a "F--- the Supreme Court" chant. Olivia Rodrigo did something similar at her show during the festival. She invited Lily Allen on stage and dedicated Allen's 2009 song "F--- You" to the five Supreme Court Justices that overturned Roe v Wade.

"I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo said. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."