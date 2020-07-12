Great White criticized for North Dakota show with no social distancing or mask requirements

Great White is being criticized for holding a concert in North Dakota with no social distancing rules or mask requirements on Thursday.

The 70s rock band served as the headliner of the “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights” concert series in Dickinson that saw rows and rows of fans packed in the crowd without precautions.

North Dakota remains one of the U.S. states with the lowest number of confirmed cases (4334) and number of deaths (87) to date.

"We understand that there are some people who are upset that we performed this show, during this trying time," a representative for the band told Blabbermouth. "We assure you that we worked with the Promoter. North Dakota's government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the laws. We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement."

They added, "Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town. We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community. We are far from perfect."

A representative for the event told the outlet they do not have restrictions in place "believe it or not."

"It's one of those things where if people feel comfortable coming down and mixing and mingling, that's their personal choice," said April Getz. "We're leaving it up to everybody that chooses to attend."

One hundred fans died during a Great White concert in Rhode Island on Feb. 20, 2003, including guitarist Ty Longley, after sparks from their pyrotechnics caused a fire to erupt. Another 115 people who survived the terrible accident were left with long term injuries, burns, and other disastrous ailments. At the time, the band was performing under the moniker Jack Russell's Great White.

Great White is currently promoting performances in August with stops in South Dakota, Iowa, Florida, and New York. No word yet as to how they'll adjust their precautions in states with higher rates of infection like Florida, Iowa, and New York.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.