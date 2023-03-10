3 people dead in the aftermath of GloRilla concert stampede

Rochester police confirmed that two people who were in "critical condition" after Sunday's incident have now died, bringing the death toll to three.

Three people are now dead in the wake of a violent stampede that took place at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, N.Y., last Sunday, the Rochester Police Department confirmed to EW.

The third victim was identified as Aisha Stephens, 35, who died on Wednesday as a result of being caught up in the crowd crush.

Two other women — Rhondesia Belton, 33, and Brandy Miller, 35 — succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

When attendees began leaving Rochester's Main Street Armory following a concert featuring Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, some heard a noise that they interpreted as gunshots, leading to a confusing cluster at the exits.

"It sounded like they were shooting outside, so everyone started running back in," concertgoer Atiya Holley told CNN. "Then when everyone tried to exit again, it got crazy."

The cause of the stampede is still unknown since police have said "we do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or anyone being shot or stabbed." Police declared on Monday that they would work with the Fire Marshal's Office and licensing agencies like the New York State Liquor Authority to verify that crowd size was in line with venue capacity and that proper safety regulations were being observed.

As a result of this investigation, Rochester police chief David Smith officially denied the renewal of the Main Street Armory's entertainment license on Wednesday, forbidding the venue from hosting public entertainment for the time being.

"As the concert was ending, concertgoers began running toward the exits after hearing what they described as gunshots," Smith's statement read. "Your contracted security guards were unable to control the crowd as they were running, which in turn caused a human stampede."

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show," GloRilla tweeted on Monday. "My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

The tragic incident evokes memories of Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in 2021, where a similar stampede killed 10 people and injured 20 more in Houston.