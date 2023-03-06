A shooting scare resulted in the surge, according to police.

1 concertgoer dead and 9 injured in crowd surge after GloRilla show in New York

A crowd surge at a GloRilla concert in New York left one person dead and nine others injured.

Rapper GloRilla and Finesse2tymes finished their set Sunday night at Main Street Armory in Rochester when attendees exiting the venue began to surge following a shooting scare, Police Chief David M. Smith shared in a news briefing, according to AP.

A 33-year-old woman died after she was transported to the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. Seven others were treated for non-threatening injuries. "We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene," Smith said.

GloRilla performs onstage at Center Stage on January 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. GloRilla | Credit: Terence Rushin/Getty

Police are investigating several other potential causes of the surge, Smith added.

GloRilla took to Twitter following the tragedy and said she was "praying" for those involved.

GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, rose to prominence with the 2022 song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" feat. Hitkidd, which was nominated for Best Rap Performance at last year's Grammy Awards. Her single "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.