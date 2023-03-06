1 concertgoer dead and 9 injured in crowd surge after GloRilla show in New York
A crowd surge at a GloRilla concert in New York left one person dead and nine others injured.
Rapper GloRilla and Finesse2tymes finished their set Sunday night at Main Street Armory in Rochester when attendees exiting the venue began to surge following a shooting scare, Police Chief David M. Smith shared in a news briefing, according to AP.
A 33-year-old woman died after she was transported to the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. Seven others were treated for non-threatening injuries. "We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene," Smith said.
Police are investigating several other potential causes of the surge, Smith added.
GloRilla took to Twitter following the tragedy and said she was "praying" for those involved.
GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, rose to prominence with the 2022 song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" feat. Hitkidd, which was nominated for Best Rap Performance at last year's Grammy Awards. Her single "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.
In 2021, a crowd surge at Travis Scott's annual Astroworld Festival killed 10 people and injured over 20 more in Houston. Nearly 300 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and other organizers and are set to be consolidated into one single case. The rapper privately settled one lawsuit last October. Scott previously pleaded guilty to similar charges in 2015 and 2017, with police claiming that the rapper bypassed security protocols and encouraged concertgoers to rush the stage.
